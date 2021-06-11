Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of ProPetro worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ProPetro by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 147,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.59 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,908 shares of company stock worth $1,262,893. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

