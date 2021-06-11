Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caleres were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Caleres by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 359,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

