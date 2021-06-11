Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of JELD-WEN worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 217,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JELD opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

