RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $271.50. 23,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,934. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,085.08 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,556 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,839. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

