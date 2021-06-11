Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $33.09 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $33.09 million and $308,857.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040524 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.