Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,371 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.