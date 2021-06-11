Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $484,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,744 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

