Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $537,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

