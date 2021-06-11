Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 24,995 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $8,268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE BSBR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

