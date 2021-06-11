Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,324.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,356.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

