Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,535 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

SPLG stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

