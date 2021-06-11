Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 755 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after purchasing an additional 725,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after purchasing an additional 598,963 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.