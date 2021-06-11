RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $136.94 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.