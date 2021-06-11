RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of AVD opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $545.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.86.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

