Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $568,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

IYR stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

