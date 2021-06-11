Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,728 shares of company stock worth $10,154,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.