Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 37,920 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

