Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,269,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,036,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $84.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

