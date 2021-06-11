Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $61.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.