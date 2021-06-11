Ronald William Thiessen Sells 380,555 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 380,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$11,416.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at C$999.99.

Shares of NDM opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$348.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.35.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

