Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares traded up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.81. 122,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 60,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$162.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

