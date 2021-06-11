Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,037. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

