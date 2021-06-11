Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,573 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.23. 52,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

