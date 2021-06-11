Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,886,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,328. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

