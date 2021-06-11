Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,232 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.76. 147,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,300,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.