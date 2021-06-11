Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 19,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,332. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

