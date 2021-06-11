Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,497,649. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.