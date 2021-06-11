Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.800-0.890 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.43.

ROST stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 101,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,497,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

