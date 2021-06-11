Roth Capital Raises The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $95.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.96. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

