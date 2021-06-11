Rotten 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,962.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Rotten has a market cap of $355,728.15 and approximately $5,962.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00845403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.18 or 0.08438575 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 85,619,996 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.