Royal Bank of Canada Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$26.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$25.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.14. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.