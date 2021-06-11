Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.11 ($28.36).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €22.31 ($26.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.06. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

