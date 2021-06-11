RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.24. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

RPM International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,849. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $99.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

