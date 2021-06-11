RPS Group (LON:RPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 159026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The stock has a market cap of £291.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.98.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.