Ruler Protocol Price Tops $33.81 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $126,424.37 and $14,394.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.81 or 0.00093316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00062364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00179076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00200208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.55 or 0.01326232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,307.87 or 1.00203122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

