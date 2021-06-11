Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

MNST opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

