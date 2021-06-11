Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

