Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

