Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

TDY stock opened at $421.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

