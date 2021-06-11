Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 226,161 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 53.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

