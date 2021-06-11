SafeCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $11.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,642.51 or 0.99618241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00378773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00460688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.79 or 0.00893877 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00067445 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

