Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives $30.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

