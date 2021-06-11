Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Sells £237,724.50 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Richard Keers bought 7 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,534 ($46.17) on Friday. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,570.72.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,848.50 ($37.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

