Schroders’ (SDR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on the stock.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,534 ($46.17) on Tuesday. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,570.72. The firm has a market cap of £9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

Get Schroders alerts:

In other Schroders news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.