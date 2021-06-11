Sciencast Management LP Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $23,683,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.39. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.68 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

