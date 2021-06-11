Sciencast Management LP Invests $691,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

