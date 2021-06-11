Sciencast Management LP Invests $854,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,414 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,531 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 498,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

