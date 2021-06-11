Sciencast Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

