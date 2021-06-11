Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after buying an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

