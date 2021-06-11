Sciencast Management LP Purchases 3,889 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 271,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

WTFC stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.27.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

